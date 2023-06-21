Marina del Rey Hotel Presents “Executive Chef’s Brunch” at Salt Restaurant & Bar

Items Include Grilled Jidori Chicken Sandwich and Smoked Salmon Benedict

At the SALT Restaurant & Bar at the Marina del Rey Hotel, experience the flavors of an “Executive Chef’s Brunch” crafted by Chef Sean Collins.

Indulge in a five-course prix fixe menu including Avocado Hummus, Salmon Lox Cones, Grilled Jidori Chicken Sandwich, Smoked Salmon Benedict, Black Market Gelato Cone and French toast, among other offerings. There are also mimosas and berry mules. The dining experience is available at $56 per person, every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The location is 13534 Bali Way in Marina del Rey. For more information, go to https://www.marinadelreyhotel.com/upcoming-events.