June 22, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @saltmdr

Marina del Rey Hotel Presents “Executive Chef’s Brunch” at Salt Restaurant & Bar

Items Include Grilled Jidori Chicken Sandwich and Smoked Salmon Benedict

At the SALT Restaurant & Bar at the Marina del Rey Hotel, experience the flavors of an “Executive Chef’s Brunch” crafted by Chef Sean Collins. 

Indulge in a five-course prix fixe menu including Avocado Hummus, Salmon Lox Cones, Grilled Jidori Chicken Sandwich, Smoked Salmon Benedict, Black Market Gelato Cone and French toast, among other offerings. There are also mimosas and berry mules. The dining experience is available at $56 per person, every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The location is 13534 Bali Way in Marina del Rey. For more information, go to https://www.marinadelreyhotel.com/upcoming-events.

Photo: Instagram: @therosevenice
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tasting Menu Showcases Early Summer Flavors at The Rose

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Guests Can Engage With the Chef About the Menu’s Creation Renowned Chef Jason Neroni is ushering in the season with...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hinano Cafe Hosting Live Music on These Dates

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

The Spot Is Celebrating Six Decades of Business By Zach Armstrong The Hinano Cafe, 15 Washington Blvd, will feature weekly...
Activities, Culture, Food & Drink, Video

High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...

Photo : Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs.  By Dolores Quintana The yearly update of California’s Income limits...

Photo: Facebook
News

Local County And City Closures For Juneteenth Holiday

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

LA County and Santa Monica City Offices Closed By Dolores Quintana Juneteenth, or June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$3.5M Home Provides 360-Degree Views of Beverly Hills to Marina del Rey

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

The Master Suite Has a Marble-Tiled Bath and an Oversized Shower This $3.5 million residence located at 12613 Brooklake St...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Clean Energy Trailblazer Buys Venice Home for $6.7M

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

The Renowned CEO’s Solar Company Is Valued at More Than $4 Billion Christopher Hopper, a renowned advocate for clean energy...
Hard news, News

(Video) High-End Fragrance Brand Makes West Coast Debut in Venice

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Brooklyn-based D.S. and Durga is selling exclusive merchandise at the new Venice location. @yovenicenews D.S. and Durga makes West Coast...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Council Member Curren Price Charged By LA District Attorney

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Price Charged Multiple Counts Of Embezzlement and Perjury  By Dolores Quintana In a surprise announcement, Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

Waters Around Marina del Rey Ranked Among California’s Most Polluted

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Areas Between Lifeguard Tower and Boat Dock Received All Failing Grades By Zach Armstrong The waters around Marina del Rey’s...

Photo: Instagram: @lientigre/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...
Dining, Video

(Video) Recap of the Inaugural Rosé on Rose Event

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Frugal Foodie” Tour Offers Tastings Along Venice Beach Boardwalk

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

The Tour Provides Insights Into Venice’s Food Scene Along With Tastings The “Frugal Foodie Venice Beach Event” on the Venice...

Photo: Instagram: @ourplace
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Our Place to Host Black-Owned Businesses for Juneteenth Celebration

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

There Will Be Lectures, Music and Workshops Along With Food By Zach Armstrong Our Place, a home goods store located...
News

Explore Pacific Ocean Views and Recreation at Ventura Harbor Village

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne Getaway to scenic Ventura Harbor Village and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Coast nestled in Ventura,...

