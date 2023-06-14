Our Place to Host Black-Owned Businesses for Juneteenth Celebration

There Will Be Lectures, Music and Workshops Along With Food

By Zach Armstrong

Our Place, a home goods store located at 1344 Abbot Kinney Blvd, is celebrating Juneteenth by hosting Black-owned businesses for a lecture with Q&A, music, and food.

Highlights of the event include a lecture from Dr. Nneka Gigi, breathwork workshop by Imani Nicole, and food from Amazeballs, A Dozen Cousins, and A Beautiful Life, LA Eater reported. Our Place has several locations including in Venice. It sells cookware, tableware, kitchen tools and more household items.

The event is taking place on Friday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and more information can be found at https://allevents.in/los%20angeles/backyard-boogie-at-our-place/10000647395646807.