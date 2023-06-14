June 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

“Frugal Foodie” Tour Offers Tastings Along Venice Beach Boardwalk

The Tour Provides Insights Into Venice’s Food Scene Along With Tastings

The “Frugal Foodie Venice Beach Event” on the Venice Beach Boardwalk guides guests through a food scene in this iconic beachfront neighborhood.

Sample Tour Highlights include food tastings from Sunny Blue in Santa Monica, Teddy’s Red Tacos in Venice, Fabio’s Pasta in Venice and Hinano’s in Venice. There will also be a walking tour to explore Venice Beach Boardwalk alongside a guide who will provide insight into the area’s history, culture and food scene.

The event takes place each Friday including this upcoming weekend on June 16 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Venice Beach 1800 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA. Tickets are $20 per person not including food purchases. For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frugal-foodie-venice-beach-event-tickets-650406532447?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

