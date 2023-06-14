June 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Explore Pacific Ocean Views and Recreation at Ventura Harbor Village

By Susan Payne

Getaway to scenic Ventura Harbor Village and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Coast nestled in Ventura, just an hour up the coast from Malibu and Los Angeles and right off Highway 101/1.  

Come seek your “seaside state of mind” this summer at Ventura Harbor Village to unwind and relax on the water, land, or mix of both for the weekend.

“We are thrilled to welcome in guests this summer to enjoy our sandy beaches just steps from the vibrant waterfront attraction of Ventura Harbor Village and the wonderful Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center,” said Santa Monica native Jennifer Talt Lundin, the marketing manager at Ventura Harbor and Ventura Harbor Village. 

Whether with family, friends, or a gal-cation, so much to choose from between casual and sit-down waterfront dining options at 15 restaurants to savor American, Cuban, French, Greek, and Mexican cuisines. Ventura Harbor Village is known best for fresh seafood markets and seafood dishes with a variety of choices from mouth-watering Fish N’ Chips, fish tacos, handcrafted clam chowders, oysters, ceviche, salmon salads, and much more! 

Plus, fun boardwalk style sweet treats await like FishZookie ice cream cones, the famous Dole Whips, personalized chocolate bars, cupcakery, and colorful cocktails by the sea. Check out Wild Local Seafood’s brick & mortar store at Ventura Harbor Village to take home fresh sustainable catch!  You can find them weekly at several of the local Farmers Markets. 

This coastal seaside playground gives guests the opportunity to shop one-of-kind coastal boutiques, artisan spaces, galleries, and specialty stores.  Ventura Harbor Village is the perfect getaway for waterfront relaxation. 

WHAT TO DO – Worth the Drive 

Deep Sea Wine Tasting: This new wine room offers wine lovers to toast the coast with unique blends of reds and whites, each produced in small bath production. Daily tastings offer a selection of both Conway and Deep Sea wines from Santa Barbara and compliment a variety of  palates. Overlooking the boats, Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room also hosts weekly special activities. 

On The Alley: “OTA” is the more casual sister-venue to  popular Brophy Bros. Restaurant & Clam Bar in Ventura Harbor Village, boasting wonderful harbor view seating, outdoor patios, surf videos and photography artwork that showcases the local landscape. Stop by OTA for a quick, casual-friendly breakfast line up including smoothies, breakfast burritos, bowls and French toast sticks. Lunch and dinner menus are available for casual favorites like Fried Avocado Taco, burgers, and seafood dishes and make sure to try Brophy’s award-winning Bloody Mary.

Ventura Boat Rentals: It’s summer, so why not spend time on the water!  Rent kayaks, electric boats, stand up paddle boards, or a mix of character pedal boats that include ducks, swans, flamingos, and dragons in a selection of colors of the rainbow at Ventura Harbor Village. 

Andria’s Seafood Restaurant & Market:  Visitors come from miles away weekly for Andria’s Seafood Restaurant & Market’s famous Fish N’ Chips, seafood dishes, stacked onion rings, warm clam chowder in sourdough bowl, and so much more! Such generous portions and so delicious! 

Island Packers: Cruise all five of the islands that make up the Channel Islands National Park and National Marine Sanctuary. From half and full day trips, camping, kayaking, and hiking, Island Packers suits all ages and interests. This summer, one-hour evening harbor cruises are available on select Saturdays in June, July, and August, thru October, and catch a glimpse of whales in the channel with summer whale watching excursions.

Ventura Harbor Village has an abundance of activities to choose from including The Ultimate Escape Room, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, beach volleyball courts, scuba dive lessons and trips via Ventura Dive and Sport, live music from Rock N’ Roll to Bluegrass, nighttime entertainment like comedy or dancing. Pro-tip : Weekdays in the summer are great too for ease, peace, and relaxation! 

UPCOMING SUMMERTIME FUN 

Weekends in July & August feature the summer tunes with a live DJ from Noon to 3 p.m. every Saturday on the Promenade Stage. On Sundays, be whisked away on a tropical vacay with the smooth sounds of steel drums on the water in July & August.  

Relax, sit back, and watch an outdoor movie under the summertime sky on the last Saturday of the month – June, July and August -at sunset. “Jaws,” “Goonies” and “Moana” are all in the line up! Grab dinner here seaside and join in the pre-movie fun! (Bring chairs and blankets)  

Seek the good vibes this summer with a day trip up the coast to Ventura Harbor Village. Complimentary parking and admission. Unwind, connect & SEA. 

For visitor info & updates visit www.VenturaHarborVillage.com or follow @VenturaHarbor. Ventura Harbor Village is located at 1583 Spinnaker Drive in Ventura.

