Venice Summer Fest Coming Later This Month

The Event Includes Classic Cars, Dog Adoptions and Yoga

On Saturday, June 24th, the Venice Summer Fest will take place from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Mar Vista along Venice Blvd, aiming to bring a delightful summer experience for all ages.

The Fest Grounds offer live performances by local bands, an opportunity to support local artists and designers through shopping, dog adoptions, yoga sessions, games, food trucks, beer gardens, classic cars and more.

The Fest will be situated between Centinela and Inglewood Blvd, with Venice Blvd exclusively closed off. Admission to this community celebration is free. Dog lovers are especially encouraged to attend, as the event is dog-friendly.

Venice Summer Fest will take place at 12257 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. For more information and tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venice-summer-fest-2023-tickets-634129998897.