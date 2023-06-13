June 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

“Artists and Fleas” Marketplace Coming Every Saturday in Venice

Over 50 Merchants and Food Trucks Can Be Expected

Artists & Fleas, a marketplace showcasing talent and creativity of local artisans every Saturday, takes place at the corner of Abbot Kinney and Westminster Avenue in the outdoor lot of Westminster Avenue Elementary School.

Visitors are invited to join over 50 merchants, regardless of weather, for an assortment of art, design, food trucks, and vintage clothing.

Running on a weekly basis from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m., attendees can browse a collection of handcrafted items, interact with local artisans, and indulge in a culinary journey through a variety of food trucks.

For more information, visit the official website at https://www.artistsandfleas.com/la-venice/.

