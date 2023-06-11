Modern Farmhouse On Market for Over $3M

It Was Built by Riviera Property Group and Designed by Ames Ingham

Located at 1065 Amoroso Place and priced at around $3.3 million, this modern farmhouse was crafted by Riviera Property Group and designed by Ames Ingham. It features a natural stone exterior along with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and while spanning 2,750 square feet.

The living room includes oak wood floors, large windows, custom copper metal lighting fixtures and a Ceppo Antico fireplace mantel. The dining room features an open-concept layout suited for hosting dinner parties. The kitchen boasts Statuario Arabescato marble countertops, Water Works plumbing and sinks with a matte black finish.

The property is listed by Ron Anavim of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills. For more information, go to https://www.kw.com/property/CA_CLAW-23-264351.