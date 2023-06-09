Venice Shorts Update: South Venice Blvd Cleaned & Cleared Between Dell and Pacific

Councilwoman Traci Park Delivers for Residents and They Couldn’t Be Happier

By Nick Antonicello

One of the last vestiges of out-of-control homeless encampments that occupied a huge stretch of South Venice Boulevard for over a year has been finally cleaned and cleared thanks to a collaborative effort between city officials, service providers and Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11).

Park, a Venice resident has added this once seedy sight to her list of encampments that have been cleaned and cleared to the delight of local residents who live immediately across the street just steps from the beach. Park, who assumed office in December of 2022 has engineered and orchestrated clean-ups on Third, Hampton, Flower and now South Venice Boulevard.

The transformation was impressive as dozens of tents and structures were removed this week that brought this stretch of the boulevard back to it’s previous status as safe and clean.

The images you see were taken on Wednesday, June 7th.

In cooperation with Park’s legislative team, Brian Ulf who heads SHARE is responsible for the relocation of the previously unhoused individuals and is a longtime Venice community activist.

Ulf is a volunteer member of the Homelessness Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council and has experienced homelessness in his own recovery and has been clean and sober for decades. He is a recognized expert on the issue of homelessness and a popular local on the subject for many years.

SHARE offers individuals with similar issues, such as veterans, mental health consumers, people with diabetes, trauma issues, etc. live like college roommates, each paying approximately $500 to $900 monthly in a fully-furnished house. The Collaborative Housing Homeowner furnishes the house, pays all utilities, does not collect a Security Deposit and does not require a resident to pay for a credit or background check. Residents pay rent from their disability checks or other income directly to the Homeowner.

This stretch of South Venice Blvd has been plagued with high crime and drug use as a dead body was recently discovered earlier this year due to an apparent drug overdose.

Park, who ran on a strong platform of cleaning up the homeless situation on the streets of Venice has delivered since joining the LA City Council some 7 months ago. Since assuming office, Park has housed closed to 300 individuals just in Venice alone, the epicenter of this crisis where more homeless have resided citywide with the exception of Skid Row.

Locals were delighted by the results as several Venetians were seen running and walking along the area once occupied by a large camp of tents and makeshift structures.

Councilwoman Park’s efforts here in Venice are obvious and evident, and her commitment to keeping her campaign promises are restorative to bringing public confidence back to city government.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the homeless crisis here in the community. Do you have an encampment in your neighborhood that needs to be addressed? Contact Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com