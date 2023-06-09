June 9, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts Update: South Venice Blvd Cleaned & Cleared Between Dell and Pacific

Councilwoman Traci Park Delivers for Residents and They Couldn’t  Be Happier

By Nick Antonicello

One of the last vestiges of out-of-control homeless encampments that occupied a huge stretch of South Venice Boulevard for over a year has been finally cleaned and cleared thanks to a collaborative effort between city officials, service providers and Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11).

Park, a Venice resident has added this once seedy sight to her list of encampments that have been cleaned and cleared to the delight of local residents who live  immediately across the street just steps from the beach. Park, who assumed office in December of 2022 has engineered and orchestrated clean-ups on Third, Hampton, Flower and now South Venice Boulevard.

The transformation was impressive as dozens of tents and structures were removed this week that brought this stretch of the boulevard back to it’s previous status as safe and clean.

The images you see were taken on Wednesday, June 7th.

In cooperation with Park’s legislative team, Brian Ulf who heads SHARE is responsible for the relocation of the previously unhoused individuals and is a longtime Venice community activist.

Ulf is a volunteer member of the Homelessness Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council and has experienced homelessness in his own recovery and has been clean and sober for decades. He is a recognized expert on the issue of homelessness and a popular local on the subject for many years.

SHARE offers individuals with similar issues, such as veterans, mental health consumers, people with diabetes, trauma issues, etc. live like college roommates, each paying approximately $500 to $900 monthly in a fully-furnished house. The Collaborative Housing Homeowner furnishes the house, pays all utilities, does not collect a Security Deposit and does not require a resident to pay for a credit or background check. Residents pay rent from their disability checks or other income directly to the Homeowner.

This stretch of South Venice Blvd has been plagued with high crime and drug use as a dead body was recently discovered earlier this year due to an apparent drug overdose.

Park, who ran on a strong platform of cleaning up the homeless situation on the streets of Venice has delivered since joining the LA City Council some 7 months ago. Since assuming office, Park has housed closed to 300 individuals just in Venice alone, the epicenter of this crisis where more homeless have resided citywide with the exception of Skid Row.

Locals were delighted by the results as several Venetians were seen running and walking along the area once occupied by a large camp of tents and makeshift structures.

Councilwoman Park’s efforts here in Venice are obvious and evident, and her commitment to keeping her campaign promises are restorative to bringing public confidence back to city government.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the homeless crisis here in the community. Do you have an encampment in your neighborhood that needs to be addressed? Contact Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News

Stabbing Incident Now Ruled a Suicide

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

The Victim Worked at Starbucks Before Quitting Days Before His Death By Zach Armstrong The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Homeless Encampment Clean Up Takes Place Near Venice Canals

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Officials Relocated About 35 People Into Motels and Private Homes City crews have commenced efforts to clean up homeless camp...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside the New Little Dynamite Pizza in Mar Vista

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Little Dynamite Pizza serves deep dish pies all day. @yovenicenews Check out Little Dynamite Pizza recently opened in Mar Vista,...

Photo: Best Bet
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...

Photo: Instagram: @dearjanesla
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dear Jane’s in Marina Del Rey Added to Michelin Guide

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Restaurant, From the Team Behind Dear John’s in Culver City, Opened Its Doors in 2022 By Zach Armstrong The...

Photo: Instagram: @ginrummybar
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Gin Rummy Debuts in Venice

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Repertoire Includes Piña Coladas, Jungle Birds and Pain Killers While Nueva successfully navigated its opening amidst a pandemic, featuring...
News, Real Estate

Born to Run: La County Judge Craig Mitchell’s Skid Row Running Club Is Changing Lives

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

For Judge Mitchell, One Cannot Be Defined by One Horrendous Act By Nick Antonicello  Discipline and commitment is at the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Painting Social Coming to Venice Beach

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

It Includes Artistic Inspiration With the Ambiance of the Beach Commencing on June 3, and occurring every Saturday thereafter, a...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Beach Clean-Up Coming to Venice Beach

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

Participants Can Win a Month’s Supply of Saba Surf Wax Saba Surf, a surf lifestyle brand based in Venice Beach,...
News, Video

(Video) This Is the Venice Lifeguard Pride Flag Tower

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

This Venice Beach lifeguard tower is painted with pride. @yovenicenews This is the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower #gaypride #pride...

Photo: Getty Images
News

(Opinion) VENICE SHORTS: Ten Ways to Make the Venice NEighborhood Council Effective and Responsive to Stakeholders

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

Ten Suggestions This New Board Should Consider By Nick Antonicello With a new board about to be sworn to office,...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Indie Film Festival Coming to Marina Del Rey

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

The Event Was Included in Filmfreeway’s Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals. By Zach Armstrong The Marina del Rey Film Festival...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Business and Personal Lines Property and Casualty Insurance Paused In California

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Allstate and State Farm Say Currently Insured Homeowners Will Not Be Affected  After State Farm announced a pause on new...
News, Video

(Video) This Could Become An Eight-Unit Condominium in Venice

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

This property could turn into an 8-unit condo depending on a decision from the community council. @yovenicenews This could become...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This Is the Most Expensive Mar Vista Home Listed on Realtor.com

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

The Property Includes Five Bedrooms and Two-And-A-Half Bathrooms By Zach Armstrong The number of sales and listings is down right...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR