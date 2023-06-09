Immersive Home Designed by Woods + Dangaran on Market for $9.8M

The Property Is Referred to as the “Nexus House”

Known as the “Nexus House”, conceptualized by Woods + Dangaran AIA and built by Saint Aignan Builders, is an immersive residential experience on the market for $9.8 million.

Situated steps from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and adjacent to the historic walk streets, it features seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and two powder rooms. Poised on a coveted corner lot, the property showcases a fully automated 3,500 sq ft smart home and a separate 2,100 sq ft guest house, each bathed in natural light streaming through expansive picture windows.

The home also features notable brands such as Louis Poulsen and Vibia lighting, custom-crafted rift white oak cabinetry, radiant concrete floors, European oak accents, and Miele appliances.

The property is located at 1601 Shell Avenue and is listed by ENGEL&VOLKERS. For more information on the property, go to https://santamonica.evrealestate.com/ListingDetails/1601-Shell-Avenue-Venice-CA-90291/23277573.