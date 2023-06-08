June 9, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Stabbing Incident Now Ruled a Suicide

The Victim Worked at Starbucks Before Quitting Days Before His Death

By Zach Armstrong

The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled the stabbing of Venice resident Costa Karras on Washington Blvd as a suicide despite suffering multiple wounds, Westside Current reported.

Public records showed Karras lived close to where the incident took place. A manager at Ralph’s supermarket told the news site that Costa briefly worked at the Starbucks counter before quitting just days before his death. 

There was reportedly other evidence and information gathered during the investigation that suggested the death could have been a suicide.

