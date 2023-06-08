Homeless Encampment Clean Up Takes Place Near Venice Canals

Officials Relocated About 35 People Into Motels and Private Homes

City crews have commenced efforts to clean up homeless camp sites near the Venice Canals in an attempt to address the homelessness crisis and facilitate the transition of individuals into housing, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Those residing in the tents were informed that they needed to relocate by 6 a.m. before the physical removal process initiated, with the Los Angeles Police Department present for security purposes. In response to the homeless sweep, LA City Councilmember Traci Park provided a statement to NBC4, expressing her involvement in fulfilling the community’s desire for the enhancement of the parkway along Venice Boulevard at Dell Avenue.

As of June 7, Fox 11 reported that LA City officials relocated about 35 people into motels and private homes with open rooms through the SHARE program.

The sweep is part of a beautification project requested by the community, distinct from LA Mayor Karen Bass’s Inside Safe program. The city has dispatched housing advocates to offer assistance to individuals seeking to access housing resources or find placement in a shelter.