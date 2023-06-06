Painting Social Coming to Venice Beach

It Includes Artistic Inspiration With the Ambiance of the Beach

Commencing on June 3, and occurring every Saturday thereafter, a two-hour painting social will take place between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at 1800 Ocean Front Walk Venice.

The event, hosted by Local Venice Beach Creatives and coming with a $25 admission fee, includes artistic inspiration with the ambiance of the beach, the experience of painting together within a welcoming environment, capturing the beauty of the sun as it sets. Art supplies will be provided including easels, canvases, paints, brushes, and more.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2-hour-painting-social-on-the-beach-tickets-645750797017.