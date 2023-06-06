Beach Clean-Up Coming to Venice Beach

Participants Can Win a Month’s Supply of Saba Surf Wax

Saba Surf, a surf lifestyle brand based in Venice Beach, is organizing a beach cleanup event on Sunday, June 11, open to participants from all over Southern California.

This initiative aims to foster environmental responsibility and preserve the beauty of beaches. By choosing to partake in the cleanup, individuals will have the opportunity to win prizes, including a month’s supply of Saba Surf wax and a chance to enter a surfboard giveaway.

There will be a meetup along with coffee, then participants will grab gloves and bags from the check-in table.

The designated meeting point for the event is the Venice Breakwater, where participants will convene at 9 a.m. This location serves as the official gathering spot for all participants to come together and embark on the beach cleanup activities.