June 6, 2023
Indie Film Festival Coming to Marina Del Rey

The Event Was Included in Filmfreeway’s Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals.

By Zach Armstrong

The Marina del Rey Film Festival will be taking place from June 8 through 14 to give indie filmmakers a chance to show off their talent and creativity.

Titles for movies featured in this year’s event include “Psychokillers”, “White Noise”, “Birthday Suit” and “Lizzy’s Plan: 3 Peas In A Podcast.” Award recipients will receive  a certificate of distinction in independent film production. The event was included in FilmFreeway’s Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals.

The festival was created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene in 2012 as the pair had worked in international markets to distribute independent films. The event will be held at Cinemark 18 and XD (HHLA) located at 6081 Center Dr. Tickets for individual screenings go for $15 while daily, weekday, weekend and festival passes range from $50 to $250. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com/.

