Nearly $5M Home Features Miele-Brand Espresso Center

Steps Away From the Beach, This Property in Venice Is on the Market

By Zach Armstrong

Only steps away from the beach, this $4.9 million property in Venice Beach is on the market for buyers looking for a four bedroom, four bathroom property.

Built in 2009 and located at 24 Clubhouse Ave, the property spans 3,940 square feet and features a three-car garage. The first floor includes extra-tall accordion glass doors that open to the patio. There is also oversized fired ceramic tile flooring, gallery-style walls, floor-to-ceiling custom-made art wall installation, Viking gas double oven/range with a vent hood, a sub zero refrigeration center and a Miele-brand espresso center.

For more information on the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/24-Clubhouse-Ave_Venice_CA_90291_M13519-71880.