June 2, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Yacht Club Meeting Taking Place in Marina Del Rey

The Event Is a Way to Buy/Sell Used Boating Gear While Making Small Talk

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Mariners Yacht Club will be hosting its marine and household swap meet on June 3 from 6 a.m to 3 p.m

The event serves as a way for people to buy and sell used boating gear while also making small talk about boating activities with other boaters. It will feature refreshments, live entertainment, an open house and a membership donation drive. A $30 donation will be made for each parking spot, while the rate for members is $20. The location is 13915 Panay Way, Marina Del Rey.

For more information, call 310-823-9717 or email kent@andermarine.com.

News
