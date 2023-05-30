Author to Discuss Picture Book at Venice Library

The Work Pays Homage to the City of Cairo, Egypt, Its People, and Culture.

Author Zeena Pliska will discuss her picture book, “Egyptian Lullaby.” at the Venice – Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library

The work pays homage to the city of Cairo, Egypt, its people, and its culture. The story revolves around a young girl whose Auntie Fatma lulls her to sleep each night with a lullaby, painting a vivid picture of their Egyptian home.

Through the enchanting lyrics, readers catch glimpses of modern Cairo, from serene boat journeys along the Nile to the melodious calls to prayer echoing from the mosques, and the joyful sounds of children playing soccer in the bustling streets. Embark on a vibrant journey to Cairo alongside Zeena Pliska.

During the program, attendees will have an opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance to win a complimentary copy of the book.

The event extends its gratitude to the Library Foundation of Los Angeles, with generous support from the Lenore S. and Bernard A. Greenberg Fund. Attendees can enjoy refreshments provided by the Friends of Venice Library. For further details, visit: https://www.friendsofvenicelib…