Viennese Architect-Designed Home on Market for $5.2M

The Home Marks the Austrian team’s inaugural U.S. Project.

Situated within close proximity to Abbot Kinney and Venice Beach, this urban intervention was crafted by Viennese architects Coop Himmelb(l)au and marks the Austrian team’s inaugural project constructed in the United States.

The private gated compound boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Concealed behind its exterior, the interior exudes elegance with a Bulthaup kitchen featuring European fixtures and appliances.

The expressive integration of concrete, glass, and structural steel is balanced by an open floor plan that connects with the surrounding landscape. Elements within the residence include an organic-form sculptural shelving installation, natural wood ceilings, and ocean breezes throughout the property, including the expansive roof deck.

Built in 2001, the 2,522 Sq. Ft residence is listed at $5.2 million. The property is listed by Sandra Miller of ENGEL & VÖLKERS, according to Compass.com.