Heir of Hong Kong Real Estate Empire Buys Venice Home

Elaine Chen-Fernandez, a principal heir to one of Hong Kong’s wealthiest real estate empires, acquired a $4.5 million residence in Venice, Dirt.com reported.

The home, which Chen-Fernandez bought with her wife Kayla, daughter of film actor Michael Wong, boasts a pristine white aesthetic illuminated by natural light. Dirt reported that the neutral color palette could be replaced since Chen-Fernandez enjoys vibrant hues and contemporary artwork.

Constructed in the previous year by esteemed developer Shelter Homes LA, the residence exhibits a resolutely modern and sleek design throughout. The primary level showcases an open-plan living area that includes a living room with a fireplace, seamlessly connected to the adjacent dining area. Further back, the gourmet kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances and serves a family room also equipped with a fireplace.

The spacious 4,300-square-foot property encompasses a mini-compound with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Additionally, a detached guest house is located in the backyard, complete with its own bedroom, bathroom, and full kitchen. Four out of the five bedrooms in the primary structure are situated on the upper level, each featuring its own ensuite full bath.

In 2020, the 36-year-old established The Wild Lot, an experimental space that has gained prominence as one of the most fashionable venues in Hong Kong. Situated in the trendy Sheung Wan neighborhood, this hybrid establishment has been hailed by Tatler Asia as a multifaceted establishment, serving as a gallery, shop, and events venue.