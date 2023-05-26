Collection Device Diverts 155K Pounds of Trash Near Ballona Creek In Seven Months

The Machine Is a Fully-Automated, Solar-Powered Trash Collection Device.

By Zach Armstrong

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007, developed by a Netherlands-based nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, has prevented 155,000 pounds of trash and debris near Ballona Creek since October of last year, according to Los Angeles County Public Works.

The machine is a fully-automated, solar-powered trash collection device that captures floating plastic, trash and litter before reaching the ocean. It consists of a 73 ft long and 29 ft wide catamaran with an automated trash rack and conveyor-belt-system.

“The Interceptor pilot program has yielded numerous benefits not only in helping to combat pollution in the Ballona Creek, but also in fostering innovation and learning, as well as promoting collaboration and partnerships among local and international partners,” Lisette Guzman, Chief Information Officer at LACPW said in an email. “This project has not only strengthened the local community’s commitment to environmental protection but has also set a precedent for future projects.”

A pilot project was developed to test this over a two-year period. It is now halfway through its first year of the pilot project.