(Video) Take a Look Inside The New Fatty Mart In Mar Vista

Fatty Mart has opened in Mar Vista, providing a new grocery store concept.
Fatty Mart has opened in Mar Vista, providing a new grocery store concept.
May 25, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Event Will Include Dj Performances By Acclaimed Artists Who Have Graced The Stages Of Coachella. On May 28th, from...
May 24, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Event Is Part Of The Marina’s Weekly Food Truck Event Held At Marina “Mother’s” Beach. By Zach Armstrong The...
May 24, 2023 Dolores Quintana
The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Accepted The Baseball Team’s Apology By Dolores Quintana This morning, The Los Angeles Dodgers issued...
May 24, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Starting In July, Averill Will Serve The People Of Venice As President Of The Neighborhood Council As He Tackles Issues...
After Consumers Drop Off Plastic Films, They Can Find Plastic-Free Refillable Bulk Goods And Enjoy A 10% Discount On Purchases....
May 23, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Judge James C. Chalfant Of Los Angeles County Conveyed That The California Department Of Fish & Wildlife’s Proposed “Restoration” Plan...
May 23, 2023 Dolores Quintana
LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity By Dolores Quintana The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially...
The Department Of Public Works, The Los Angeles Police Department And Other Agencies Would Levy The Fines. By Zach Armstrong...
The City’s Department Of Transportation Will Post Signs Signaling “Tow Away, No Parking” Restrictions For The Oversized Vehicles. By Zach...
May 23, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Bill Aims To Mandate Localities To Offer Affordable Housing To The Homeless And Establish A Homeless Housing Obligation Fund....
May 22, 2023 Dolores Quintana
The Controversial Resort Planned In Benedict Canyon Was Challenged By Dolores Quintana Council District Five City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky submitted...
May 20, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Councilmember Traci Park put forward a motion that the now-shuttered Fire Station 5 could turn into housing options. @yovenicenews This...
May 19, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Council Was Set To Vote On The Project During Its May 16 Meeting Which Was Canceled. By Zach Armstrong...
May 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This Property Offers a Luxurious Environment and The Fabulous Lifestyle. A Venice Beach home described as a “stunning architectural waterfront...
May 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The National Weather Service issued a warning to those on coastal Los Angeles about waves that could get as high...
