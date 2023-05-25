Theater Production Explores Romance and Human Interaction

It Follows a Silver Bracelet’s Journey in the Lives of Ten Couples.

By Zach Armstrong

“American La Ronde,” a theater production adapted by Steven Dietz and inspired by Arthur Schnitzler’s original 1897 stage play “Reigen,” is running through June 18 in Venice on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The narrative follows a silver bracelet’s journey as it holds a meaning in the lives of ten couples, encompassing ten short plays. The journey explores the dynamics of human interaction within romantic passions.

The play appealed to producer Ken Belsky because of how he had been through several levels of hope and rejection throughout his life. He added, in a post for the play, that he believes it can appeal to a wide swath of people for that reason.

The play is being held at the Pacific Resident Theater, located at 703 Venice Blvd. For more information, go to https://pacificresidenttheatre.org/american-la-ronde.