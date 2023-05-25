Lo Siento Tequila Presenting Venice Block Party On Memorial Day Weekend.

The Event Will Include Dj Performances By Acclaimed Artists Who Have Graced The Stages Of Coachella.

On May 28th, from 2 pm to 10 pm, Lo Siento Tequila will present its Venice Block Party for Memorial Day Weekend.

The event will include DJ performances by acclaimed artists who have graced the stages of Coachella. There will also be an open bar and a selected array of food vendors.

Detailed instructions for wristband pick up will be communicated via email during the week leading up to the event.

Prior to arriving at the Lo Siento Venice Block Party, all ticket holders must visit the designated Box Office to collect their wristbands. Failure to arrive at the festival grounds with the wristband properly secured on the wrist will result in denial of entry. Contact keenan@losientotequila.com for further guidance.

Wristband pick up will be available on the following dates and times: