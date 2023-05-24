Food Truck Series Comes To Marina Del Rey

The Event Is Part Of The Marina’s Weekly Food Truck Event Held At Marina “Mother’s” Beach.

By Zach Armstrong

The “Beach Eats” Food Truck Series is coming to Marina Del Rey on May 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is part of the Marina’s weekly food truck event held at Marina “Mother’s” Beach on summer Thursdays from May 11 through Oct. 26. Food trucks line up at Parking Lot #11 on the corner of Via Marina and Panay Way.

On May 25, the food truck lineup will feature Tokyo Style Food Truck and Catering, 5 Elementos, StopBye Cafe, Pickles & Peas, Scooter’s Italian Ice and Cousins Maine Lobster LA. Lobster tacos, root beer floats, steak frites wraps, shrimp garlic noodles and loaded quesadillas are some of the featured items from the trucks.

For more information about the event, go to https://www.bestfoodtrucks.com/lots/beacheatstogo.