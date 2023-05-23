Sustainable Grocery Store Holding “Plastic Free Day” Event in Mar Vista

After Consumers Drop Off Plastic Films, They Can Find Plastic-Free Refillable Bulk Goods And Enjoy A 10% Discount On Purchases.

By Zach Armstrong

Sustainable refill grocery store re_ grocery is celebrating International Plastic Free Day on May 25 with a community plastic film drop-off event at its Mar Vista location from 2 to 6 p.m.

Customers can bring plastic bags and plastic film to any of re_ grocery’s three locations. After consumers drop off plastic films, they can find hundreds of plastic-free refillable bulk goods, enjoy a 10% discount on purchases and have an opportunity to sign up for re_’s new loyalty program. Plastic Beach, a non-profit that repurposes plastic film into outdoor furniture and decking, will have a booth set up at its Mar Vista location at 12928 Venice Blvd., to educate consumers about the plastic problem.

“We founded re_ because the grocery industry has made it impossible to avoid plastic packaging and waste, and we want to change that,” Lauren Macrino, re_ co-Founder, said in a release. “re_ makes it easier and more affordable to shop sustainably. To do better than recycling. To say no to plastic altogether.”

The event aims to divert plastic waste from landfill and promote sustainable shopping practices. International Plastic Free Day aims to bring awareness to the consequences of single use plastic use and how people have daily plastic use as consumers.