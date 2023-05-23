L.A. Council Bans Overnight RV Parking In Certain Mar Vista Streets

The City’s Department Of Transportation Will Post Signs Signaling “Tow Away, No Parking” Restrictions For The Oversized Vehicles.

By Zach Armstrong

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a resolution, introduced by Councilwoman Traci Park, that bans oversized vehicles (In excess of 22 feet in length or over seven feet in height) from parking along certain streets in Mar Vista and Westchester from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Restriction will be enforced on both sides of portions of six streets, including Pearl Street between Centinela Avenue and Bundy Drive; Wade Street between Palms Boulevard and the end of Wade Street; Osage Avenue between Manchester Avenue and 83rd Street; Victoria Avenue between Grand View Boulevard and Mountain View Avenue; 88th Street between Emerson Avenue and Liberator Avenue; and Penmar Avenue between Venice Boulevard and Rose Avenue.

The city’s Department of Transportation will post signs signaling “tow away, no parking” restrictions for the oversized vehicles.