May 24, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands

Judge Rules Against Bulldozing Plan in Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve

Judge James C. Chalfant Of Los Angeles County Conveyed That The California Department Of Fish & Wildlife’s Proposed “Restoration” Plan Was Not Acceptable.

Animal lovers and environmentalists in Southern California are celebrating a victory that benefits approximately one million wild animals across 1,700 species, including endangered and threatened species. 

The Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve, located in Playa del Rey, faced a highly controversial bulldozing plan that posed a threat to its existence. However, a California Superior Court Judge has ruled in favor of Protect Ballona Wetlands and Defend Ballona Wetlands, two community groups dedicated to safeguarding this crucial habitat, which serves as a sanctuary for imperiled wildlife and migratory birds, making it LA’s last remaining coastal wetland.

In a detailed 67-page ruling concerning case number 21STCP00240, Judge James C. Chalfant of Los Angeles County conveyed that the California Department of Fish & Wildlife’s proposed “restoration” plan was not acceptable. He indicated that the department should either abandon the decade-long, $250 million industrial land overhaul project entirely or start anew to rectify the significant errors in flood risk calculations that were utilized in designing the project. This project is situated in a densely populated region of Los Angeles, located at the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

Judge Chalfant emphasized that the State could not employ flood risk standards that were deemed unacceptable by the US Army Corps of Engineers. He stated, “Here, the FEIR [Final Environmental Impact Report] is based on flood control design criteria that currently are infeasible under the Corps’ requirements and cannot be built.”

Public interest lawyer Jamie T. Hall highlighted the nature of this ruling, stating, “The engineers who were generously compensated for designing this project used incorrect flood risk standards, which is a glaring oversight, especially considering concerns about sea level rise on the coast.”

Actor James Cromwell, who joined the opposition against the bulldozing plan, confidently stated, “We will win,” during a gathering of animal lovers, environmentalists, and community leaders in Venice. Cromwell questioned the administration’s commitment to “nature-based solutions” for protecting the planet.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity  By Dolores Quintana The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially...

Photo: Rendering
News

House Of Pies Developer Could Be Fined By The City For Tree Removal

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

The Department Of Public Works, The Los Angeles Police Department And Other Agencies Would Levy The Fines. By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Getty Images
News

L.A. Council Bans Overnight RV Parking In Certain Mar Vista Streets

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

The City’s Department Of Transportation Will Post Signs Signaling “Tow Away, No Parking” Restrictions For The Oversized Vehicles. By Zach...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Local Nonprofit Cosponsors Bill To Mandate Affordable Housing For The Homeless

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

The Bill Aims To Mandate Localities To Offer Affordable Housing To The Homeless And Establish A Homeless Housing Obligation Fund....

Photo: Rendering of the Bulgari Resort Los Angeles. Credit: Saota
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Vote To Rescind Permission For Bulgari Hotel Deadlocks

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

The Controversial Resort Planned In Benedict Canyon Was Challenged  By Dolores Quintana Council District Five City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky submitted...
News, Video

(Video) This Fire Station Could Become Affordable Housing

May 20, 2023

Read more
May 20, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park put forward a motion that the now-shuttered Fire Station 5 could turn into housing options. @yovenicenews This...

Photo: breakform design
News, Real Estate

Approval of Eight-Unit Condo Development to be Decided In June

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Council Was Set To Vote On The Project During Its May 16 Meeting Which Was Canceled. By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: TheMLS.com
News, Real Estate

Estate Along Venice Canals On Market for Over $5M

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

This Property Offers a Luxurious Environment and The Fabulous Lifestyle. A Venice Beach home described as a “stunning architectural waterfront...
News, Video

(Video) Huge Waves Strike Venice Beach

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a warning to those on coastal Los Angeles about waves that could get as high...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6 Special Alert: Detectives from the...

Photo: Brentwood Run
News

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register The iconic Brentwood Run is set...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

(Opinion) The Purpose of Anti-Camping Designations

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Here’s What Mark Ryavec, President Of Venice Stakeholders Association, Believes About Anti-Camping Designations. Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky has missed the point...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Neighborhood Council Cancels May Meeting, Postpones Action on House Of Pies

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The Meeting Was Canceled Due To An Inability To Gather A Quorum Of 12, Particularly Since There Were Recent Resignations....

Photo: Citizen.com
News

Fire Destroys Venice Business Improvement District Vehicle

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The Vehicle Had Been Parked In A Private Lot Located Between Market Street And Winward Ave On Park Row Authorities...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Dynamite Pizza Now Open in Mar Vista

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

The Shop Is Serving Owner Kyle Lambert’s Crispy-Edged Pizzas, Just Like The Ones He Grew Up With In New Jersey....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR