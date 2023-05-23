May 23, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: (I took it)

House Of Pies Developer Could Be Fined By The City For Tree Removal

The Department Of Public Works, The Los Angeles Police Department And Other Agencies Would Levy The Fines.

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Neighborhood Council could potentially request the City of Los Angeles enforce agencies to levy fines against the developer of The House of Pies for removing trees on public property.

Under the motion, included in the council’s most recent meeting agenda, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Building and Safety, the Coastal Commission, the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff would levy the fines sufficient to replace the trees. The owner and developer’s certificate of occupancy and building permits could also be withheld until new trees are planted.

“These trees were 30 years old, of substantial size and installed and watered by the Venice community members in conjunction with the City, State and non profits organizations including Tree People with our tax dollars and grant funding.” the agenda item stated.

It is not immediately clear what the total of the fines may be.

This comes as the developer is under speculation of being responsible for removing sycamore trees located on a public right-of-way sidewalk along Venice Boulevard where a new House of Pies is being constructed. The trees could not legally be trimmed without a permit.

The council canceled its May 16 meeting, postponing actions to June 20 when the motion will presumably be heard.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News

L.A. Council Bans Overnight RV Parking In Certain Mar Vista Streets

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

The City’s Department Of Transportation Will Post Signs Signaling “Tow Away, No Parking” Restrictions For The Oversized Vehicles. By Zach...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Local Nonprofit Cosponsors Bill To Mandate Affordable Housing For The Homeless

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

The Bill Aims To Mandate Localities To Offer Affordable Housing To The Homeless And Establish A Homeless Housing Obligation Fund....

Photo: Rendering of the Bulgari Resort Los Angeles. Credit: Saota
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Vote To Rescind Permission For Bulgari Hotel Deadlocks

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

The Controversial Resort Planned In Benedict Canyon Was Challenged  By Dolores Quintana Council District Five City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky submitted...
News, Video

(Video) This Fire Station Could Become Affordable Housing

May 20, 2023

Read more
May 20, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park put forward a motion that the now-shuttered Fire Station 5 could turn into housing options. @yovenicenews This...

Photo: breakform design
News, Real Estate

Approval of Eight-Unit Condo Development to be Decided In June

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Council Was Set To Vote On The Project During Its May 16 Meeting Which Was Canceled. By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: TheMLS.com
News, Real Estate

Estate Along Venice Canals On Market for Over $5M

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

This Property Offers a Luxurious Environment and The Fabulous Lifestyle. A Venice Beach home described as a “stunning architectural waterfront...
News, Video

(Video) Huge Waves Strike Venice Beach

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a warning to those on coastal Los Angeles about waves that could get as high...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6 Special Alert: Detectives from the...

Photo: Brentwood Run
News

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register The iconic Brentwood Run is set...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

(Opinion) The Purpose of Anti-Camping Designations

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Here’s What Mark Ryavec, President Of Venice Stakeholders Association, Believes About Anti-Camping Designations. Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky has missed the point...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Neighborhood Council Cancels May Meeting, Postpones Action on House Of Pies

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The Meeting Was Canceled Due To An Inability To Gather A Quorum Of 12, Particularly Since There Were Recent Resignations....

Photo: Citizen.com
News

Fire Destroys Venice Business Improvement District Vehicle

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The Vehicle Had Been Parked In A Private Lot Located Between Market Street And Winward Ave On Park Row Authorities...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Dynamite Pizza Now Open in Mar Vista

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

The Shop Is Serving Owner Kyle Lambert’s Crispy-Edged Pizzas, Just Like The Ones He Grew Up With In New Jersey....

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Upcoming Food Festival Offers Generous Portions and Food-Centric Panels

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

The Festival, Returning To The Barker Hangar In Santa Monica On May 20-21, Aims To Showcase Dishes That Chefs Are...

Photo: Instagram: @nickthegreek
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Nick the Greek Expands Health-Focused Chain with New Marina Del Rey Store

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

The Menu Will Feature “Flavorful Rotisserie Meats, Charbroiled Skewers, Zesty Sauces, And Fresh Vegetables. Nick the Greek, a fast-growing family-owned...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR