House Of Pies Developer Could Be Fined By The City For Tree Removal

The Department Of Public Works, The Los Angeles Police Department And Other Agencies Would Levy The Fines.

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Neighborhood Council could potentially request the City of Los Angeles enforce agencies to levy fines against the developer of The House of Pies for removing trees on public property.

Under the motion, included in the council’s most recent meeting agenda, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Building and Safety, the Coastal Commission, the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff would levy the fines sufficient to replace the trees. The owner and developer’s certificate of occupancy and building permits could also be withheld until new trees are planted.

“These trees were 30 years old, of substantial size and installed and watered by the Venice community members in conjunction with the City, State and non profits organizations including Tree People with our tax dollars and grant funding.” the agenda item stated.

It is not immediately clear what the total of the fines may be.

This comes as the developer is under speculation of being responsible for removing sycamore trees located on a public right-of-way sidewalk along Venice Boulevard where a new House of Pies is being constructed. The trees could not legally be trimmed without a permit.

The council canceled its May 16 meeting, postponing actions to June 20 when the motion will presumably be heard.