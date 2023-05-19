Estate Along Venice Canals On Market for Over $5M

This Property Offers a Luxurious Environment and The Fabulous Lifestyle.

A Venice Beach home described as a “stunning architectural waterfront masterpiece on the World Famous Venice Canals” is on the market for $5.4 million.

The grand living room spans two stories and leads to an open floor plan dining room and recently remodeled Chef’s kitchen, boasting top-of-the-line appliances, according to zillow.com. A floating staircase guides you to the second floor, which encompasses an office/den space, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a laundry room.

On the third floor, you’ll find an expansive Primary Suite with a gorgeous bath and a spacious walk-in closet. Throughout the house, beautiful wood flooring adds to the aesthetic appeal. Various outdoor spaces, including a rooftop deck, a Primary Suite balcony, and both upper and ground floor decks facing the canal, make this home an entertainer’s dream.

Located on the highly sought-after Venice Canals, this property offers a luxurious environment and the fabulous lifestyle that comes with residing in this exceptional and distinctive neighborhood.