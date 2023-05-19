May 19, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Brentwood Run

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register

The iconic Brentwood Run is set to mark its 40th anniversary this year, inviting participants to revel in the beauty of one of Los Angeles’ most picturesque neighborhoods. The event, featuring a range of races and festivities, will take place on May 28th, coinciding with Memorial Day weekend. Mercury Events, renowned organizers behind the Screenland 5K and The BRA Run, among other popular local events, will once again manage the proceedings.

As the event returns to its traditional spot on the calendar, runners and walkers alike will have the opportunity to challenge themselves along San Vicente Boulevard. Participants can choose between the 10K and 5K races, both of which are officially certified by the USATF (USA Track & Field). Spectators can line the streets, cheering on the athletes and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. Notably, the Brentwood Run holds the distinction of being one of the longest-running events on the west coast. Furthermore, the proceeds from this year’s event will go toward benefiting the Brentwood Library, underscoring the community-focused nature of the occasion.

The Brentwood Run boasts a diverse range of activities catering to participants of all ages and interests. In addition to the 5K and 10K races, there will be a special kids’ 1K run, ensuring that young enthusiasts can join in the festivities. Moreover, an adorable dog parade has been included in the schedule, offering a delightful showcase of canine companionship. With a variety of options available, there is a spot for everyone to take part in this celebration of health, community, and camaraderie.

The schedule of events for the Brentwood Run is as follows:

10K Race: Start time – 7:30 am
5K Race: Start time – 8:30 am
Kids 1K Run: Start time – 9:00 am
Dog Parade: Start time – 9:30 am

Registration for the event is now open and can be completed on the official website at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/LosAngeles/BrentwoodRun. Participants are encouraged to secure their spots early and join the Brentwood community celebrating four decades of running through the enchanting streets of this charming Los Angeles neighborhood.

