Approval of Eight-Unit Condo Development to be Decided In June

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Neighborhood Council is set to vote next month on approving an eight-unit condominium development at 2308 Pisani Pl, off of North Venice Blvd next to Venice Photo Club, after the Land Use & Planning Committee unanimously approved the project in March.

The four story building, titled Pisani Place Condos, would include an 8,000 sq ft gross lot area, 12 parking spaces, and just under 12,000 residential sq ft. Units range from 485 sq ft to 2,025 sq ft. There would be three 1 bedroom units, one 2 bedroom unit and four 3 bedroom units.

The project is led by applicant and owner Steve Meepos, a co-founder of KMK Management Company, WhatNow Los Angeles reported. Breakform Design is the architect for the project while engineering firms include Obando & Associates Inc., Flores Engineering, John Labib & Associates and Irvine Geotechnical Inc.

The council was set to vote on the project during its May 16 meeting which was canceled. It will vote on the project during its June 20.