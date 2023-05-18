Neighborhood Council Cancels May Meeting, Postpones Action on House Of Pies

The Meeting Was Canceled Due To An Inability To Gather A Quorum Of 12, Particularly Since There Were Recent Resignations.

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Neighborhood Council canceled its May 16 meeting, postponing actions related to House of Pies developer being fined for cutting down trees.

The meeting was canceled due to an inability to gather a quorum of 12, particularly since there were recent resignations of people including vice president Daffodil Tymisnki and Vicki Halliday, a source told Yo Venice!

Items on the meeting’s agenda included levying fines against this developer of The House of Pies for removing trees on Los Angeles property, demolishing duplex structures and constructing residential condominium units and approving the administrative packet.

The current VNC board will have its last meeting on June 20. The newly elected board will be sworn in on July 18.