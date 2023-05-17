(Opinion) Venice Shorts: Pancake Breakfast A Smash Success, Rotary & Lafd Back In Business

Firefighters Prepared Pancakes, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Coffee And Juice For About 500 Attendees At The Local Event.

By Nick Antonicello

VENICE – It was all smiles and fun Saturday morning as the members of Engine #63 of Venice’s Fire Station were our hosts once again in cooperation with Rotary International as our firefighters prepared pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice for about 500 attendees, mostly parents and their children who got a bird’s eye glimpse of this iconic station that protects and serves all of Venice.

Hundreds of kids were given fire hats as Venice Paparazzi snapped commemorative photos for all in attendance as residents got a chance to see up close the various trucks and rigs that keep us safe each and every day.

As always, members of the LAFD were a gracious host to all as kids got to inspect the trucks and learn about the profession of fire fighting and the emergency services provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Information booths were available from CERT and you could purchase raffle tickets or even a cool LAFD tee shirt.

Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) and members of her staff also made the rounds as she has made it a priority to renew the relationship between the department and the community. Elected in 2022, Park has made great strides in cleaning up the encampments in and around Hampton, Flower and Third streets here in the community.

Also in attendance was incoming VNC Vice-president Jim Robb as well as incoming Community Officer Eric Donaldson.

Always a treat for the kids, the annual pancake event is just another sign things are getting back to normal in lieu of past COVID-19 challenges and restrictions.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year Venetian who’s brother is a retired firefighter and arson investigator back east. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com