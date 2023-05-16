May 16, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Shop It Forward Pop-Up Returns, Combining Luxury Fashion and Social Action

The highly anticipated annual event, Shop It Forward, organized by The Cause Connection, is back with a five-day extravaganza that seamlessly merges luxury fashion and philanthropy, all set in close proximity to the picturesque beach.

Shop It Forward brings together philanthropic luxury brands and fashion enthusiasts committed to making a positive impact. This chic and spirited fundraiser effortlessly transforms boutique shopping into a benevolent act.

This year’s edition of the fundraiser presents two incredible opportunities to explore and snag amazing deals on a wide range of fashion items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, and wellness essentials. Renowned brands such as Bulgari Resorts, Citizens of Humanity, Fendi, Frank & Eileen, Kendra Scott, L’Agence, L*Space, Paige, Schutz, Tacori, Veronica Beard, and Zimmermann are among the participating icons. From the opening night until the final moments of the pop-up shop, 100% of the net sales generated by Shop It Forward will go towards supporting three remarkable charity partners: Food on Foot, National Veterans Foundation, and Cancer Kinship.

The highly anticipated event kicks off with an exclusive Opening Night party scheduled for May 17th, running from 5-9 pm. Attendees will be treated to refreshing drinks, delectable bites, an enticing silent auction, and more, while enjoying early access to indulge in their shopping desires. Tickets for this stylish shopping extravaganza are currently available and can be obtained through the event’s official website.

From May 18th to May 22nd, the Shop It Forward pop-up will be open to the general public, offering a meticulously curated environment where fashion seamlessly merges with philanthropy. Every purchase made during these days will contribute to the featured charities, ensuring that shoppers can truly shop ’til they drop while making a meaningful difference. To explore the full list of participating brands, interested individuals can visit the event site for further details.

The Cause Connection (TCC), a recognized 501(c)(3) organization, is the driving force behind this exceptional initiative. TCC is committed to connecting the Los Angeles community with philanthropic causes and creating unique opportunities for giving back. Recognizing the challenges often faced in fundraising efforts, TCC aims to support charitable organizations by organizing fundraising events and providing grants to smaller charities. This approach allows these organizations to concentrate on accomplishing their overarching missions.

Fashion-forward individuals and philanthropy enthusiasts are urged not to miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to Shop It Forward in style! Make sure to mark your calendars for May 17th to 22nd and visit the official event website at https://www.thecauseconnection.org/shop-it-forward for ticket purchases and additional information.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) House of Pies Developer Could’ve Illegally Cut Down Sycamore Trees

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

The City has reportedly issued a notice the the owner and developer of House of Pies requesting they plant two...

Photo: Getty Images
News

No Suspect Identified in Shooting of Jordanian Man in Marina Del Rey

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

The Los Angeles Times Reported That The Victim Was Mohammad Khair Hani Ali Zaid Alkilany, A Jordanian Man Who Lived...

Photo: Children’s Hospital
News, Real Estate

Children’s Hospital To Hold Walk & Play At Santa Monica Pier

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Honorary Hosts Include Sugar Ray Robinson and Ellen K Walk and Play L.A. is an upcoming family-friendly community event that...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Venice Cannabis Delivery Drivers Vote to Unionize

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

This Marks The Second Time a Los Angeles Stachs-Eaze Depot Has Unionized Since March. By Zach Armstrong About 30 delivery...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Historical Church To Be Converted Into Community Center and 60 Unit Development

May 14, 2023

Read more
May 14, 2023

The News Comes Two Months After The Organization Purchased The Church in Partnership With Century Affordable Development Inc. For $11.8...

Photo: California Residential Mitigation Program
News, Opinion, Real Estate

New Program Can Help Protect Southern California Homes in the Event of an Earthquake

May 13, 2023

Read more
May 13, 2023

Residents Have Until May 31 To Apply For Seismic Retrofit Grants By Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer for the California...

Photo: Zillow.com
News, Real Estate

Home Owned by South Park Creator Matt Stone Goes on Market for Over $6M

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

The Three-Bedroom, Four-Bathroom House Sits On A Large Double Lot, Which Is One Of The Largest In The Area And...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Bradley Cooper Sells Venice Home For Over $3M

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

After Buying The Home, Cooper Reportedly Worked With French Designer Santillane De Chanaleille To Give an Earthy Aesthetic. By Zach...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles County Public Health Commits to Continued COVID-19 Response as Federal Emergency Ends

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

Department Emphasizes Access to Vaccines, Testing, and Treatment for Residents Amid Ongoing Pandemic Challenges As the U.S. Public Health Emergency...
News, Video

(Video) The Social and Public Art Resource Center Empowers Marginalized Communities Through Creativity

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

This art center in Venice, California has a 40-year-long history of art, political activism and social justice. @yovenicenews The Social...
News

(Opinion) Venice Shorts: VSA Seeks Bridge Housing Waiver Termination, says LA out of Compliance!

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

The Venice Stakeholders Association is Urging Action By a State Agency Regarding The Venice Bridge Housing Facility’s Future on Main...

Photo: Instagram: @hotelerwin
News

Hotel Erwin To Celebrate Mother’s Day with “Mom’s gone high”

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The Event Will Feature an All-Day Brunch, “Mommosa” Bar and Signature Cocktails Along With a Chance For Participants To Take...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Man Dead After Possible Road Rage in Marina Del Rey

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

LAPD Suspects That Two Drivers Exited Their Vehicles, and The Perpetrator Subsequently Opened Fire. In Marina Del Rey on Monday...
News

“SoCal Sea Turtles to Host Second Tryout in Search of Talented Players for Upcoming ABA Season”

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The SoCal Sea Turtles, a newly established American Basketball Association (ABA) team, has announced its second tryout on May 13th,...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Feed People Not Landfills With FoodCycle LA

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR