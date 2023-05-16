May 17, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: ERBA

ERBA Sawtelle Opens New Flagship Location on Sawtelle With Complementary Valet

A Beautiful Floorplan and Top Tier Products Welcome The Residents Of The Westside

By Susan Payne

ERBA Sawtelle is the newest high-end cannabis dispensary you’ve been looking for in West Los Angeles. Offering a wide range of products both medical and recreational, every aspect of the retail space — from design to the product assortment — is carefully curated for an exceptional in-store experience. 

Amid a breathtaking floorplan, ERBA sources a variety of top-tier products including oils, edibles, pens, top-shelf flower, and much more, held to the highest standards of quality.

“We want to provide West LA with the best cannabis experience and brands that ensure our pricing is consistently competitive and reasonable,” said ERBA Sawtelle’s management.

In March and April, the store held a soft opening but plans to do more promotions in the coming weeks to celebrate ERBA’s new flagship location.

“Our store is unique because we’ve partnered with the industry’s top brands who have designed buildouts within our store — like a store within a store,” management said. “We are constantly seeking to improve and move the industry forward.”

Adding to the store’s high-end retail experience are complimentary valet parking and staff that perpetuate ethos and customer experience to the highest degree. Coming from diverse backgrounds, the staff possess a wealth of experience and product knowledge, enabling them to provide the utmost clarity and advice based on customer-specific needs.

“Our focus is to build a community and be on a first-name basis with our customers. That’s really important to us,” management said. “Transaction is easy, but it’s the experience that leaves a lasting impression.”

ERBA Sawtelle features beautiful skylights and features a stunning 20-foot tree planted in the store’s center. Customers can try a variety of THC-FREE versions of the edibles they carry as well as enjoy complimentary coffee while they browse.

“Whether you are here for three minutes or thirty minutes, this store was designed with purpose and we’re so proud that it’s open and ready to meet your needs,” management said.

The store does offer discounts including a New Patient Discount: 25% First 5 Visits, not valid with other specials or discounts, and 20% off when you bring a friend to register as a new customer, and both people must be present. ERBA also offers discounts for seniors (55+), veterans, and the disabled receive 10% discount.

“Customers are coming in to get what they want, or they hang out for a bit in the lounge and enjoy an immersive experience. We want your experience at ERBA Sawtelle to be unforgettable,” according to the management of the store. 

STORE FAQ:

ERBA Sawtelle is located at 2304 Sawtelle Boulevard in Los Angeles and is open Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with curbside pickup from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The store currently accepts cash, debit, credit Apple Pay and Google Pay. Any valid, non-expired government-issued identification will be accepted.

Limited parking is available at the store, but a complimentary valet is an option, along with any street parking nearby.
To learn more about this new premium cannabis dispensary, visit erbasawtelle.com or follow @erba_sawtelle on Instagram to engage and see what’s happening in the storefront.

