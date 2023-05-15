May 16, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Venice Cannabis Delivery Drivers Vote to Unionize

This Marks The Second Time a Los Angeles Stachs-Eaze Depot Has Unionized Since March.

By Zach Armstrong

About 30 delivery drivers that work at the Venice unit of Stachs-Eaze Lincoln cannabis delivery depot have voted to unionize over concerns with safety, scheduling changes, wages and health insurance benefits access.

This marks the second time a Los Angeles Stachs-Eaze depot has unionized since March. More unionization votes are expected soon at two more LA-area Stachs-Eaze depots. Approximately 80 employees at the chain’s San Jose depot recently voted to unionize. 

“The Stachs-Eaze Lincoln vote comes as the company has pursued a series of changes to policies and working conditions at its depot operations, some of which have raised significant worker concerns, particularly around issues of workplace safety.”  read a statement from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770.

Stachs is a subsidiary of Eaze, a San Francisco-based company which is reportedly the biggest cannabis delivery operator in the country serving multiple states. UFCW Local 770 represents over 30,000 Southern California workers in grocery, retail drug, meatpacking, healthcare and cannabis industries, according to the organization.

