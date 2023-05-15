May 16, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

No Suspect Identified in Shooting of Jordanian Man in Marina Del Rey

The Los Angeles Times Reported That The Victim Was Mohammad Khair Hani Ali Zaid Alkilany, A Jordanian Man Who Lived In Los Angeles For Years.

By Zach Armstrong

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified one week after a potential road rage incident in Marina Del Rey that led to the death of a 25-year-old man who dreamed of living in California. 

On May 8, the incident occurred near the intersection of the 90 Freeway and Lincoln Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. when both drivers, traveling northbound on Lincoln Boulevard, came to a stop in traffic just south of the 90 Freeway. The drivers left their vehicles before the perpetrator opened fire.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the victim was Mohammad Khair Hani Ali Zaid AlKilany, a Jordanian man who lived in Los Angeles for years while working in real estate. Friends of him told the news outlet that he was a music-loving surfer who was dedicated to the justice for Palestine movement.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Yo Venice that there is not an update on the investigation. As part of the investigation, Lincoln Boulevard was closed for over six hours following the incident.

