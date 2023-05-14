May 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Historical Church To Be Converted Into Community Center and 60 Unit Development

The News Comes Two Months After The Organization Purchased The Church in Partnership With Century Affordable Development Inc. For $11.8 Million.

By Zach Armstrong

Community Corporation of Santa Monica has plans to convert the Oakwood’s First Baptist Church, once deemed a historic location, into a community center and build a 60-unit low income development on the church’s parking lots.

The news comes two months after the organization purchased the church in partnership with Century Affordable Development Inc. for $11.8 million. There are also considerations to convert the church’s existing classrooms into housing units.

As plans for the development evolve, CCSM has held public meetings about the project. In one recent meeting, attendees voiced their concerns about the size of the project could meet the neighborhood’s height limit with 60 units on just 5 buildable lots.

In 2017, the Save Venice organization successfully lobbied to designate the church was historical after a failed initial attempt and it was sold to the Penske family. Following the designation, the Penske’s put the property back on the market.

