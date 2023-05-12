May 12, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Opinion) Venice Shorts: VSA Seeks Bridge Housing Waiver Termination, says LA out of Compliance!

The Venice Stakeholders Association is Urging Action By a State Agency Regarding The Venice Bridge Housing Facility’s Future on Main And Sunset.

By Nick Antonicello

VENICE – In a three-page letter to Andrew Willis, an Enforcement Manager with the South Coast District of the California Coastal Commission, the Venice Stakeholders Association represented by attorney John Henning is urging enforcement action by the state agency regarding the future of the Venice Bridge Housing facility located at Main and Sunset.

The letter, dated May 9 points out that the current lease agreement has now expired, and the VSA now views the City of Los Angeles as “out of compliance.”

The ongoing battle by the VSA to terminate any further extensions of the facility flies in the face of city officials and specifically Councilwoman Traci Park’s newfound support to keep the facility open.

The VSA believes the waiver has expired and Los Angeles should have obtained a Coastal Development Permit or CDP to continue to operate at that location within the coastal permit zone.

The facility has now been open and occupied for three years and an additional six months, which has the VSA seeking that LA comply with the original specifications which call for a CDP.

Many neighborhood residents are disappointed in the fact the bridge facility remains open and compounding concern is the fate of the Venice Median proposal, also before the CCC. In effect, two of the largest homeless and affordable housing sites in all of CD-11 will be sited in Venice,  just steps from the beach and about half-mile from each location.

The VSA is of the opinion that the opening of the facility in February of 2020 marks the time to commence the three-year temporary usage and that a formal application for a coastal development permit is now required to remain open.

The facility has been a bone of contention and push back of Venice locals who came out in record numbers to oppose the site over three years ago when originally proposed by former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Councilmember Mike Bonin who addressed a hostile crowd at the Westminster elementary school about the project.

Despite the overwhelming opposition by residents at the time, city officials pushed through with the facility and its location in Venice.

A bridge facility exists in all fifteen council districts, but not squarely in the middle of a residential neighborhood just steps from Oceanfront Walk where tourism has been hampered by encampments and high crime. Many believe the facility is a magnet for additional homeless and that the immediate area bordering bridge housing is crime-ridden and unsafe.

Many believe the end of Mike Bonin’s political career and eventual withdrawal from the race for a third and final council term in 2022 was his insistence on citing bridge housing on arguably one of the most lucrative locations in all of Venice. It was this decision to move forward that led to a second recall attempt engineered by mostly Venice residents, including VNC Community Officer, homeowner, husband and parent, Nico Ruderman.

VSA President Mark Ryavec has been especially critical of current Councilwoman Traci Park, who like so many Venetians opposed this location in Venice at that time.

Since assuming office, Park has worked in concert with new LA Mayor Karen Bass in cleaning up several encampments at Flower, Hampton and Third, but also hosted two ZOOM meetings on the Venice Bridge Housing question only to determine that the facility should continue to remain open despite neighborhood discontent and disappointment.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian and member of the Oceanfront Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and covers the issue of homelessness here in the neighborhood. Have a take or tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @hotelerwin
News

Hotel Erwin To Celebrate Mother’s Day with “Mom’s gone high”

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The Event Will Feature an All-Day Brunch, “Mommosa” Bar and Signature Cocktails Along With a Chance For Participants To Take...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Man Dead After Possible Road Rage in Marina Del Rey

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

LAPD Suspects That Two Drivers Exited Their Vehicles, and The Perpetrator Subsequently Opened Fire. In Marina Del Rey on Monday...
News

“SoCal Sea Turtles to Host Second Tryout in Search of Talented Players for Upcoming ABA Season”

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The SoCal Sea Turtles, a newly established American Basketball Association (ABA) team, has announced its second tryout on May 13th,...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Feed People Not Landfills With FoodCycle LA

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.

Photo: Instagram: @firestonewalker_propagator
News

Creative Incubator for Craft Beers Celebrates Seventh Anniversary

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The Propagator Opened In 2016 As An Incubator Where The Brewery Experiments With New Beer Styles and Flavors. Firestone Walker’s...

Photo: Instagram: fattymartla
News

Chef Behind the Little Fatty Restaurant Opens Grocery Store Concept in Mar Vista

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

Fatty Mart Is A 5,000 Square-Foot-Space That Includes Dried Goods, Packaged Noodles, Cold Drinks, Produce, Sandwiches, And Pizza. By Zach...

Photo: Instagram: @handelsicecream
News

Ice Cream Shop Replaces Shaka Shack Burgers

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Franchise Will Set Up Shop To Serve An Ice Cream Of Choice With Cones, Dishes,...

Photo: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paris Meets Venice: Chef Eleonore Toulin Collaborates with Coucou for Exclusive Pop-Up Dinner

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

Indulge in a Seasonally Driven, Seven-Course Culinary Affair Curated by Renowned Chef and Model Eleonore Toulin at Venice’s Hottest Bistro...
News

Cannabis Edibles Brand Hosting Special Venice Event

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

The Event Invites Cannabis Consumers to Join Choi as He Introduces His New Spicy Cheesy Ramen + Spaghetti & Meatballs....

Photo: Open Studio
News

Wellness App Opens “Mindfulness Studio” in Venice

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

The Studio is Strategically Designed For Adaptive Re-Use Thanks to Sustainable Materials and Renewable Energy. By Zach Armstrong The wellness...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Firefighter Rescued by Litter Basket

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

Crews Chose The Method Because He Was Unable to Descend The Ladder From the Roof. By Zach Armstrong A Los...

Photo: Traci Park
News

Traci Park’s Motions On Street Drugs, Fire Incidents and Preparing For The Olympics Passes

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

The Motions Focus on Identifying New Street Drugs, Preventing Future Fire Incidents and Promoting an Eco-Friendly Olympics. By Zach Armstrong...
News, Veterans, Video

120 Units of Housing Opened at West L.A V.A Amid Lawsuit From Homeless Veterans

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...

Photo: Instagram: @laraporzak
News

Pulitzer Prize Finalist to Discuss Upcoming Book at Venice Branch Library

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

Marianne Wiggins, A Pulitzer Prize Finalist And Local Venice Author, Will Discuss Her Book “Properties Of Thirst” During An Upcoming...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Police Investigating Home Burglary in Venice

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

Police Discovered A Suspect Entered The Home With a Semi-Automatic Handgun And Stole a Wristwatch. By Zach Armstrong A home...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR