May 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

“SoCal Sea Turtles to Host Second Tryout in Search of Talented Players for Upcoming ABA Season”

The SoCal Sea Turtles, a newly established American Basketball Association (ABA) team, has announced its second tryout on May 13th, set to take place in Glendale, CA. This upcoming tryout offers ex-high school, collegiate, and pro players the chance to work with real FIBA agents while building their resume.

From 5:30pm to 7:30pm, interested players can showcase their skills in front of the SoCal Sea Turtles’ coaching staff and management team. The team is in search of talented players to add to their roster for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, promising them the opportunity to compete in a highly competitive league and work with FIBA agents, among other benefits.

The tryout fee is $125 per player and includes a tryout jersey and the opportunity to perform in front of the SoCal Sea Turtles coaching staff and management team. The team’s management is committed to offering affordable and family-friendly entertainment to the local community, with a focus on player development and community engagement.

To participate, interested players must pre-register through the team’s website at www.seaturtlesbasketball.com by completing the player interest form. Walk-ins will also be accepted on the day of the tryout, but pre-registration is recommended. All players are required to bring their own gear, including proper footwear and a water bottle.

For additional information regarding the tryout or the SoCal Sea Turtles, please visit the team’s website or send an email to seaturtlesbasketball@gmail.com.

Contact: SoCal Sea Turtles Management Team

seaturtlesbasketball@gmail.com

www.seaturtlesbasketball.com

