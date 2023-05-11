Ice Cream Shop Replaces Shaka Shack Burgers

The Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Franchise Will Set Up Shop To Serve An Ice Cream Of Choice With Cones, Dishes, Pints, Quarts, Sundaes, Hurricanes And Shakes.

By Zach Armstrong

Homemade Ice Cream is replacing what was once Shaka Shack Burgers.

At 1701 Ocean Park Blvd., the Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream franchise will set up shop to serve an ice cream of choice with cones, dishes, pints, quarts, sundaes, hurricanes, shakes, and pops. Toppings include caramel, marshmallow, strawberry, peanut butter, Butterfinger, Snickers, M&M’s and Oreo.

The shop also serves its signature “Hurricanes”, which is akin to a Dairy Queen Blizzard, and “Handel Pops” which covers one of its ice cream flavors in gourmet chocolate to be served on a stick.

Handel’s was started in 1945 by Alice Handel in Youngstown, Ohio. It has locations in 11 states and is seeking to franchise in Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX, Denver, CO, Houston, TX, San Antonio, TX and the San Francisco Bay Area.