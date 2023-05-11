Creative Incubator for Craft Beers Celebrates Seventh Anniversary

The Propagator Opened In 2016 As An Incubator Where The Brewery Experiments With New Beer Styles and Flavors.

Firestone Walker’s Venice Propagator is celebrating its seventh anniversary this year on Washington Boulevard.

The Propagator opened in 2016 as an incubator where the brewery experiments with new beer styles and flavors. Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s founders, Adam Firestone and David Walker, along with Chief Operating Officer Nick Firestone, believed Venice would be the ideal location for the third location of the original California craft brewery on the Westside of Los Angeles.

What sets the Venice brewery apart from Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s first location in Los Olivos, California, opened in 1996, and the second location in Paso Robles, California, opened in 2001, is its capacity to explore different beer-making techniques.

The Propagator offers guests a wide selection of beers, including six IPA’s named Mind Haze, six Firestone classic and new beers brewed in Paso Robles, four exclusive and limited-released Propagator IPA’s, three annual seasonal released beers, 18 innovative Venice Propagator beers, including their seventh-anniversary beer, Gen 7, three 805 beers brewed in California’s central coast, 28 vintage series beers, and 14 barrelworks beer “dedicated to all things wild.”