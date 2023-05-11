Chef Behind the Little Fatty Restaurant Opens Grocery Store Concept in Mar Vista

Fatty Mart Is A 5,000 Square-Foot-Space That Includes Dried Goods, Packaged Noodles, Cold Drinks, Produce, Sandwiches, And Pizza.

By Zach Armstrong

Chef David Kuo has manifested his energetic love of food into Fatty Mart, a new Mar Vista-based physical market, hot food bar, takeaway counter and dining space.

In Mar Vista, Kuo runs the popular Little Fatty Taiwanese restaurant, one of the busiest takeout restaurants in Los Angeles. With his new project, Kuo is looking to go well beyond Taiwanese cuisine. Fatty Mart is a 5,000 square-foot-space that includes dried goods, packaged noodles, cold drinks, produce, sandwiches, and pizza, along with Taiwanese dishes, coffee and pastries.

The market will also include hot bar stations and countertop space for culinary demos or draft beer. For those dining at the market, there is a breezy patio with 45 seats with views of sweeping murals.

Fatty Mart is located at 12210 Venice Blvd, close to the Bowlero Mar Vista bowling alley.