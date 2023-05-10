Wellness App Opens “Mindfulness Studio” in Venice

The Studio is Strategically Designed For Adaptive Re-Use Thanks to Sustainable Materials and Renewable Energy.

By Zach Armstrong

The wellness app Open has launched its flagship location and mindfulness studio in Venice Beach in order to “make the benefits of the present moment accessible to all.”

The studio, located at 57 Market Street, was built in partnership with architecture studio Leong Leong and architect David Hertz. It is strategically designed for adaptive re-use thanks to sustainable materials and renewable energy. The space will offer its “Breath + Sound” method, along with daily fitness, meditation, and breathwork classes alongside a dry sauna and cold plunge. Music is curated to strengthen physiological impacts.

“Open is committed to creating a mindfulness ecosystem inclusive of the many ways we can practice toward wellbeing,” Open CEO & Co-founder Raed Khawaja said in a release. “This expression will continue our pursuit to create community around a way of life.”Open launched in 2018 to “build a mindfulness ecosystem” to meet people where they are. Its mixed-modality approach is based in the science of transforming the brain and training the body for longevity. Open is committed to creating a home in Los Angeles for the experiences it has developed.