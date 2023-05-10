Traci Park’s Motions On Street Drugs, Fire Incidents and Preparing For The Olympics Passes

The Motions Focus on Identifying New Street Drugs, Preventing Future Fire Incidents and Promoting an Eco-Friendly Olympics.

By Zach Armstrong

CD11 Councilwoman Traci Park authored four motions that focus on public safety, street drugs and preparing for the 2028 Olympics. The City Council has unanimously passed those motions.

The first motion directs the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments to report on protocols that identify and address new street drugs. It also tasks the Personnel Department to make sure city staff who could encounter those substances are safe.

The second motion directs the Los Angeles Fire Department to report on lithium-ion battery fire incidents, recommend safety reforms and create a public awareness campaign that would prevent those incidents from occurring.

The third motion aims to enforce gun violence restraining orders. It also tasks the Los Angeles Police Department to provide an overview of domestic violence incident responses, report on challenges in enforcing gun relinquishment provisions and update enforcement procedures in line with SB 320 (Eggman).

The final motion asks for a report from the Department of Water and Power, Chief Legislative Analyst, and City Administrative Officer on developing the Games Energy Council for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This is meant to ensure an eco-friendly event while also promoting a “green Olympics”.