May 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Traci Park

Traci Park’s Motions On Street Drugs, Fire Incidents and Preparing For The Olympics Passes

The Motions Focus on Identifying New Street Drugs, Preventing Future Fire Incidents and Promoting an Eco-Friendly Olympics.

By Zach Armstrong

CD11 Councilwoman Traci Park authored four motions that focus on public safety, street drugs and preparing for the 2028 Olympics. The City Council has unanimously passed those motions. 

The first motion directs the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments to report on protocols that identify and address new street drugs. It also tasks the Personnel Department to make sure city staff who could encounter those substances are safe.

The second motion directs the Los Angeles Fire Department to report on lithium-ion battery fire incidents, recommend safety reforms and create a public awareness campaign that would prevent those incidents from occurring. 

The third motion aims to enforce gun violence restraining orders. It also tasks the Los Angeles Police Department to provide an overview of domestic violence incident responses, report on challenges in enforcing gun relinquishment provisions and update enforcement procedures in line with SB 320 (Eggman). 

The final motion asks for a report from the Department of Water and Power, Chief Legislative Analyst, and City Administrative Officer on developing the Games Energy Council for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This is meant to ensure an eco-friendly event while also promoting a “green Olympics”.

in News
Related Posts
News, Veterans, Video

120 Units of Housing Opened at West L.A V.A Amid Lawsuit From Homeless Veterans

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...

Photo: Instagram: @laraporzak
News

Pulitzer Prize Finalist to Discuss Upcoming Book at Venice Branch Library

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

Marianne Wiggins, A Pulitzer Prize Finalist And Local Venice Author, Will Discuss Her Book “Properties Of Thirst” During An Upcoming...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Police Investigating Home Burglary in Venice

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

Police Discovered A Suspect Entered The Home With a Semi-Automatic Handgun And Stole a Wristwatch. By Zach Armstrong A home...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of 2023 “Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade Festival”

May 8, 2023

Read more
May 8, 2023

The annual Cinco de Mayo celebration has become a favorite for Venice locals that celebrate the occasion. @yovenicenews Venice just...
News, Video

(Video) Take A Walk Inside “The Glass Ladies” Collection by Developer Akon Zakoot

May 7, 2023

Read more
May 7, 2023

Akon Zakoot believes this home collection could become Venice’s newest tourist attraction and photo opp. @yovenicenews Take a walk inside...
News, Video

(Video) Construction of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement is underway

May 7, 2023

Read more
May 7, 2023

Construction work on Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement is progressing. @yovenicenews Construction of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement...

Photo: Estate Photos LA
News, Real Estate

Jeremy Iovine Buys Mar Vista Farmhouse for Over $3M

May 6, 2023

Read more
May 6, 2023

This Is Not The First Time The Iovine Family Made News With Los Angeles’ Pricey Real Estate Market. By Zach...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Law May Increase Amount of Homeless Shelters

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Senator Catherine Blakespear Believes That Her Bill Could Be A “Transformational Idea” To Tackle Homelessness In California Senate Bill 7,...
News, Video

(Video) It’s Not Tennis. It’s Not Pickleball. It’s Paddle Tennis

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Paddle Tennis has become popular along Venice Beach. @yovenicenews Its Not Tennis. Its Not Pickleball. Its Paddle Tennis. #paddletennis #tennis...

Photo: Getty Images
News

(Opinion) Venice Shorts: RVs Gone Wild

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

RVs Are Literally Everywhere and the Problem Further Expands and Complicates Closer to the Beach as an Extension of New...

Photo: Traci Park
News

Traci Park Praises Housing Facilities for At-Risk Veterans

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Park Successfully Led the la City Council in Unanimously Adjusting the Veterans’ Ami, Which Eliminated Income Restrictions That Hindered Disabled...

Photo: Instagram: @broadwayelementary
News

Broadway Elementary Ranked In U.S. News and World Report’s “Best California Elementary Schools”

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

By Zach Armstrong Broadway Elementary, a public school in Venice that serves K-6 and located at 1015 Lincoln Blvd., ranked...
News, Video

(Video) Hinano Cafe Celebrates 60 Years of Business

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

The Hinano Cafe, a local bar favorite and a minutes-walk from Venice Beach, has turned 60 years old. @yovenicenews Hinano...
News, Video

(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ban On Single-Use Plastics Goes Into Effect in LA County

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

To-Go Containers, Cups, Dishes and Cutlery Provided Along With To-Go Food at la County Restaurants in Unincorporated Areas Have to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR