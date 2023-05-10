Firefighter Rescued by Litter Basket

Crews Chose The Method Because He Was Unable to Descend The Ladder From the Roof.

By Zach Armstrong

A Los Angeles firefighter was lifted from a litter basket from a burning Venice home after being trapped.

The firefighter was injured amid battling a fire which occurred at a vacant two-story home at 2214 S. Glyndon Ave over the weekend. Crews chose that method because he was unable to descend the ladder from the roof. He sustained a non-life threatening injury and is expected to recover.

The home was significantly damaged, while the attic was completely engulfed in flames.