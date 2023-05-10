Cannabis Edibles Brand Hosting Special Venice Event

The Event Invites Cannabis Consumers to Join Choi as He Introduces His New Spicy Cheesy Ramen + Spaghetti & Meatballs.

California-based TSUMo Snacks, known for their savory cannabis edibles, is teaming up with renowned chef Roy Choi for a special event at MedMen Abbot Kinney on Friday, May 12.

The event invites cannabis consumers to join Choi as he introduces his new Spicy Cheesy Ramen + Spaghetti & Meatballs THC-infused edibles, signs autographs, and provides exclusive swag bags for guests.

The first 100 guests will receive a free Kogi Taco plate upon purchase of TSUMo Snacks products.