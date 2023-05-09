Pulitzer Prize Finalist to Discuss Upcoming Book at Venice Branch Library

Marianne Wiggins, A Pulitzer Prize Finalist And Local Venice Author, Will Discuss Her Book “Properties Of Thirst” During An Upcoming Q&A Session.

Marianne Wiggins, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and local Venice author, will discuss her book “Properties of Thirst” during a Q&A session on May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Venice Branch Library.

The event requires an RSVP with the Venice Branch through a phone call to 310-821-1768 or an email to venice@lapl.org.

Participants are advised to read the book before attending as it is part of the Venice Branch Book Club and the discussion will cover the entire book. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library’s front desk.

The event is brought to attendees by the Friends of the Venice Branch Library and light refreshments will be provided. For ADA accommodations, attendees may call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

Wiggins, who was born in California, will share her journey of completing “Properties of Thirst,” a story that follows a journalist named Jane who seeks to uncover the truth about a world-famous novelist and his mysterious death.