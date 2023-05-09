Police Investigating Home Burglary in Venice

Police Discovered A Suspect Entered The Home With a Semi-Automatic Handgun And Stole a Wristwatch.

By Zach Armstrong

A home invasion that took place in Venice is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On May 3, the burglary occurred around 9 p.m. at the 800 block of Nowita Place. Police discovered a suspect entered the home with a semi-automatic handgun and stole a wristwatch after responding to a reported burglary in progress.

The suspect is described as a black male 5’10” wearing a blue and white jacket carrying a duffle bag. Although no evidence has been found for it, some reports indicate there could have been a second intruder.

Those with information or security footage related to the crime are asked to contact the LAPD Pacific Division.