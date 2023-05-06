Jeremy Iovine Buys Mar Vista Farmhouse for Over $3M

This Is Not The First Time The Iovine Family Made News With Los Angeles’ Pricey Real Estate Market.

By Zach Armstrong

A modern farmhouse in Mar Vista has been bought by Jeremy Iovine, a Rosewood Creative partner and third child of music industry star Jimmy Iovine and author Vicki Iovine.

The 3,473 square foot home, which was reportedly purchased for $3.6 million, includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also features a two-car garage, gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, oak bookcases, rustic white oak floors and high ceilings with wood paneling and beams.

This is not the first time the Iovine family made news with Los Angeles’ pricey real estate market. Jimmy Iovine maintains an estate in Holmby Hills and a $60 million property in Malibu. Jamie, Jeremy’s older brother, bought a multimillion-dollar home three years ago in L.A.’s Beverly Grove neighborhood.